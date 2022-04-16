SCDOT ‘aware’ concrete debris falling from Main Street Bridge in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway’s Riverwalk offers a view of the Waccamaw River, trees... and falling concrete?

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating complaints of concrete falling from the recently repaired Main Street Bridge.

Part of the Riverwalk passing under the bridge was blocked off, with barricades and caution tape marking the area where the complaints have come in from.

For some who work nearby, hearing strange noises come from the bridge is far from unusual.

“Come out here and I watch it all the time,” Neil Knox said.

Knox has a clear view of the Main Street Bridge in Conway each time he takes a break during his shift at Bonfire Taqueria.

He says just about every week, he sees a truck ram into the underside of the base of the bridge on Second Avenue.

As used to it as he is, the most recent truck to hit it a few days ago made him jump.

“It was a loud hit,” Knox said. “Boom! He peeled the whole top off like a can opener, man.”

Knox has seen enough to make sure he keeps his distance.

“I don’t even stand under it, man,” said Knox. “I get scared something might fall, a bolt might fall and hit me in the head. I can’t get worker’s comp for that.”

He may be on to something. The City of Conway closed the Riverwalk under the bridge after receiving reports of “debris” falling from up above.

A SCDOT spokesperson says they are aware of concrete falling and are looking into repair options, but don’t have a timeline just yet.

The bridge was already recently closed for repairs for four months in early 2019.

Commuters are hoping it doesn’t come to that.

“Every time we go to church we go over that and come over, so yeah, we’d have to go all the way around,” said Kevin Sneering who recently moved to Conway.

SCDOT has given no indication of a bridge closure at this point.

They have no word yet on what might be causing it.

