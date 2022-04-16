Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCDOT ‘aware’ concrete debris falling from Main Street Bridge in Conway

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway’s Riverwalk offers a view of the Waccamaw River, trees... and falling concrete?

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating complaints of concrete falling from the recently repaired Main Street Bridge.

Part of the Riverwalk passing under the bridge was blocked off, with barricades and caution tape marking the area where the complaints have come in from.

For some who work nearby, hearing strange noises come from the bridge is far from unusual.

“Come out here and I watch it all the time,” Neil Knox said.

Knox has a clear view of the Main Street Bridge in Conway each time he takes a break during his shift at Bonfire Taqueria.

He says just about every week, he sees a truck ram into the underside of the base of the bridge on Second Avenue.

As used to it as he is, the most recent truck to hit it a few days ago made him jump.

“It was a loud hit,” Knox said. “Boom! He peeled the whole top off like a can opener, man.”

Knox has seen enough to make sure he keeps his distance.

“I don’t even stand under it, man,” said Knox. “I get scared something might fall, a bolt might fall and hit me in the head. I can’t get worker’s comp for that.”

He may be on to something. The City of Conway closed the Riverwalk under the bridge after receiving reports of “debris” falling from up above.

A SCDOT spokesperson says they are aware of concrete falling and are looking into repair options, but don’t have a timeline just yet.

The bridge was already recently closed for repairs for four months in early 2019.

Commuters are hoping it doesn’t come to that.

“Every time we go to church we go over that and come over, so yeah, we’d have to go all the way around,” said Kevin Sneering who recently moved to Conway.

SCDOT has given no indication of a bridge closure at this point.

They have no word yet on what might be causing it.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach first responders rescue two surfers at 72nd Avenue North
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Dorothea Taylor has been drumming for 58 years.
This Is Carolina: Horry County’s own ‘Godmother of Drumming’ becomes TikTok superstar
Dabry James
Judge sentences Hartsville man to 40 years for execution-style murder over Facebook post

Latest News

It has been 75 years since Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn...
Jackie Robinson continues to inspire 75 years after Dodgers debut
.
VIDEO: SCDOT ‘aware’ concrete debris falling from Main Street Bridge in Conway
The program would provide economic incentives to develop hotels, motels, inns, and commercial...
Conway City Council to discuss Hotel Incentive Program
US DOJ Seal
DOJ settles DJJ civil rights investigation into Broad River Road Complex for juveniles