Rally held at State House in protest of Richard Moore execution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rally is being held at the State House in protest of the scheduled execution by firing squad of Richard Moore.

The event started around 12 p.m. and was set to include remarks from State Representative Wendy Brawley.

The rally is scheduled to begin around 1:15 p.m.

Richard Bernard Moore’s execution is scheduled for April 29, 2022. The 57-year-old Moore is convicted of murder, assault with intent to kill, armed robbery and a firearms violation from 2001 in Spartanburg County.

Organizers said, in part:

The punishment does not fit the crime and this man does not deserve to die.

