New Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. ambulance hits the streets

By Eric Richards
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -A brand new ambulance is officially in service at Myrtle Beach Fire Station 1.

“This is one of two new ambulances that we’re adding to our fleet this year,” said Capt. Jon Evans.

The new ambulance replaces the older ones which have been retired at over 100,000 miles and countless service calls. Fuel efficiency is built-in, along with new technology.

“With this, you can turn the engine off and the generator helps to run everything in the back, which saves on fuel and keeps things cool,” said Evans.

Another addition is hydraulic assistance in loading patients into the ambulance.

“One of the big things is the new stretcher feature. We did have the electronic stretchers when you got there, you had to hit it and the legs would come down. That was an advancement before you had to kneel down to get back up. This now does the heavy lifting for, basically taking all of the weight off of the firefighter,” said Evans.

The cost of the new vehicles is over $500,000. The retired fleet will be held in reserve in case there is a need for them during major situations like natural disasters.

The second new ambulance will begin service at Myrtle Beach Fire Station 2 in May.

