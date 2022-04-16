FIRST ALERT: A cold front bring a broken line of showers and storms this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances are back in the forecast for this Easter Weekend!

TODAY:

We start the day with mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s, We’ll stay dry for most of the morning, however that will change later this afternoon. A weakening cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms across the Pee Dee. Showers will arrive as early as 11am north of I-95. Showers and and storms will enter the Grand Strand in the afternoon. From 2pm to 6pm expected scattered showers and storms. By 7pm, we’ll be mainly dry, but isolated showers will linger throughout the night.

A few rumbles of thunder but we are not expecting any severe weather (WMBF)

TOMORROW:

On the bright side, we’re expecting drier conditions for Easter. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 70s Inland. Rain chances will be low, however, we have chances for pop up showers in the afternoon. Although, rain chances will increase by tomorrow night.

Chances for isolated showers continue tomorrow (WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD:

A wet start to the work week. A low pressure system will move in Sunday night into Monday morning. This will bring widespread showers all across the Pee Dee throughout the day. Monday will the wettest day in forecast, so make sure to keep your umbrella handy on you. Rain chances will wrap up Monday night and we are going to be dry and sunny for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be cooler than normal in the mid to upper 60s for the first half of the work week. By the end of the week temperatures are going to be back in the mid 70s.

A wet start to the work week but drier weather will be moving in (WMBF)

