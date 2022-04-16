Submit a Tip
Conway City Council to discuss Hotel Incentive Program

By Ian Klein
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Conway City Council will meet Monday to discuss a Hotel Incentive Program.

In recent years, the city of Conway has been flourishing with new ideas, businesses, public art, and capitalizing on its biggest draw: the Riverwalk.

According to the meeting agenda, the city council will discuss an amendment to create the Hotel Incentive Program, which would provide economic incentives to develop hotels, motels, inns, and commercial short-term rentals in Conway.

Terry’s Custom Framing and Art Gallery owner, Steve Terry says he’s all for a hotel if it’s done correctly.

“They’ve been trying for years to figure out how to keep the vacationers over here in Conway while they’re in town,” said Terry.

His only concern is increased parking issues if the hotel does not build its own parking lot or parking deck for visitors.

“If it were a parking deck with multiple levels that would be great, but we have a parking problem right here on our lot during the lunch and dinner rush,” said Terry.

Conway City Council will meet on Monday at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall to discuss this plan in further detail with a presentation.

