Coastal Carolina introduces Kevin Pederson as new head women’s basketball coach on Wednesday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The CCU women’s basketball team and athletic staff introduced Kevin Pederson as their new head coach on Wednesday afternoon at the HTC Center. Pederson comes from Lander University in Greenwood, SC where he spent 17 years becoming the school’s all-time leader in wins during that span.

What they are saying…

“I always like playing teams coached by Kevin because I know we’ll be facing a tough, disciplined team who will challenge us to be the same. His history of success at Lander speaks to that culture throughout his program, and it will be great to watch that translate to the next level of basketball at Coastal Carolina.”

Dawn Staley, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, University of South Carolina

”Coach Pederson is a proven winner and a great friend. He’s innovative, smart, and hard-working. I always enjoy our basketball conversations and admire his dedication to his family. I’m excited to see the elite staff he will assemble and know he will be a strong contender in the Sun Belt. Congrats to Coastal on a fantastic hire!”

Amanda Butler, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Clemson University

“Kevin is a proven winner and knows how to build and sustain a championship culture. He will lead Coastal Carolina with integrity and a focus on creating strong relationships with his players and in the community. Most importantly, Kevin is a very good person, and I could not be more excited for him and his family!”

Erin Batth, Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, NC State

“Coach Pederson is a winner! Every institution he has coached has achieved new heights in its basketball program. He’s intense, sincere, and he’s a competitor. But, more importantly, Coach Pederson is a wonderful husband, father, and man!”

Bruce Evans, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach, University of North Florida

