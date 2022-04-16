Coastal Carolina baseball sweeps App State, wins sixth straight road game

BOONE, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina baseball team extended its road winning streak to six consecutive games and posted its second Sun Belt Conference weekend series sweep of the season with a 9-3 road win at Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon in Boone, N.C.

With the win, the Chanticleers moved to 19-13-1 overall and 8-6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while the loss dropped App State to 11-22 overall and 3-12 in league action.

The sweep was the second consecutive conference road series sweep for the Chants, who also won all three games on the road at Arkansas State on April 1-3.

First-baseman Christopher Rowan, Jr. (2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI) capped his great weekend with two doubles and an RBI, the second-straight game in which he picked up a pair of doubles, while both Graham Brown (1-for-3, HR, BB, 3 RBIs, run) and Tanner Garrison (1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) homered in the series-finale win.

Third-baseman Cooper Weiss (1-for-3, 3B, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) also had an extra-base hit, as he had a two-run triple and ended up scoring from third on an App State throwing error.

The Mountaineers outhit the Chanticleers 7-5 but left eight runners on base in the loss. Andrew Terrell (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs) had two RBIs and the lone extra-base hit for the home team, while both Alex Aguila (2-for-3, BB, run) and Austin St. Laurent (2-for-3, run) each had two base hits in the loss.

Picking up his second win of the season was senior Nick Parker (2-2), as the right-handed hurler was effectively wild in holding App State to just three runs on five hits, one walk, three hit batters, and four strikeouts in 5.0-complete innings.

Doing their jobs out of the bullpen were right-handed pitchers Matt Joyce (2.0 IP, 1 hit) and Elliot Carney (2.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 K) as the duo combined to throw 4.0-scoreless innings in the win. Carney (2) earned his second save of the season.

The loss fell to Appalachian State starter Trey Tujetsch (2-3), as the righty had a tough fifth inning, allowing six runs, five of which were earned, on three hits, three walks, and two strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.

The Chanticleers got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning, as Rowan, Jr. made the Mountaineers pay for back-to-back walks, as he ripped a double down the left-field line to drive in the first run of the game. Garrison followed with a ground ball to the left side of the infield to plate a second run and put the Chants on top 2-0 midway through the second inning.

However, the Chants were unable to get a shutdown inning in the bottom of the second, as the Mountaineers took advantage of a hit-by-pitch, single, sacrifice bunt, and walk to load the bases. Terrell then lined a double down the third-base line to plate two App State runners to tie the game up at 2-2.

The inning did not stop there, however, as another hit batter kept the inning alive and reloaded the bases. A ground ball out to first base was able to score the runner from third as the Mountaineers pulled out in front at 3-2 through the first two innings of play.

After the Chanticleers went down in order in the third and fourth innings, and Parker stranded one Mountaineer runner in each of the same two innings, the Chants stormed back in front in the top of the fifth inning with a four-run inning.

Garrison got the fifth inning started with a one-out home run to right-center field to tie the game up at 3-3. After a walk and an error put runners on second and third, Brown blasted his second home run of the weekend and fourth of the season to straightaway center field to push Coastal in front at 6-3.

The Mountaineers looked to get a run back in the bottom half of the fifth inning, as the home team put two runners on base by way of a CCU throwing error and a single, only to see Parker induce a ground ball to Dale Thomas at second base to end the inning with no damage done.

Joyce pitched around a single in the sixth and got a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play in the seventh to keep the Chants in front at 6-3.

After Carney faced just three hitters in the bottom of the eighth, the Chanticleers added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth on a Rowan, Jr. double, a Garrison walk, and a Weiss two-run triple to the gap in right-center field which he ended up scoring on due to an errant throw by the App State fielder.

With the 9-3 lead, Carney closed the game out with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to seal the series sweep for the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina will stay on the road for a Tuesday night road tilt at Charlotte. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET at Hayes Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.