Coastal Baseball uses complete game in 6-1 win at App State

BOONE, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina baseball team played a complete game on Friday night. The Chanticleers’ offense picked up six runs on 10 hits, the pitching allowed just one run and struck out eight, and the defense came up with some key plays in the field to lead the Chanticleers to a 6-1 road win over Appalachian State on Friday night in Boone, N.C.

The win gave the Chants the series win and pushed their record to 18-13-1 overall and 7-6-1 in Sun Belt play. With the loss, the Mountaineers fell to 11-21 overall and 3-11 in league play.

The offense was led by lead-off hitter Austin White (2-for-5, GS, 4 RBIs, run) as he hit his first home run as a Chant, a grand slam in the second inning, to put the Chants in front. The other two RBIs came by way of Graham Brown (1-for-5, RBI), and Nick Lucky (1-for-4, HR, BB, RBI, run), while Christopher Rowan, Jr. (2-for-4, 2 2B, run) had a pair of doubles in the win.

The pitching consisted of a career-outing for transfer Michael Knorr (2-0), as the right-handed starter picked up the win and threw his third quality start of the season by allowing just one run on eight hits, no walks, and five strikeouts over 7.0-complete innings.

Fellow Chant Reece Maniscalco pitched the final 2.0 innings, surrendering just one hit, walking one, and hitting another batter while striking out three in 2.0-scoreless frames.

The defense came up big multiple times in the win on Friday, as Matt McDermott made a great play at shortstop to end the first inning, while catcher Kameron Guangorena threw out a base runner trying to advance to second on a ball in the dirt in the fifth inning.

To top it off, Dale Thomas went to the ground on a ball that was hit on a laser to second base to get the third out in the sixth inning as just four Mountaineers reached second base the entire night.

App State’s offense mustered up nine hits but left eight guys on base. Shortstop Alex Aguila (3-for-4) had a team-high three base hits, while both Dylan Rogers (2-for-3, HBP, run) and Andrew Greckel (2-for-3, 2B, BB) added two base hits apiece. Catcher Hayden Cross (1-for-4, RBI) had the lone RBI for the Mountaineers in the loss.

The Mountaineers’ starter Xander Hamilton (1-6) left the game in the third inning due to an apparent injury, yet was still saddled with the loss as the righty gave up four runs on three hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 2.2 innings on the mound.

Appalachian State got the scoring started on Friday night with a single, double, and RBI-ground out in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead into the second inning.

The lead did not last for long, as the Chanticleers strung together a two-out single from Thomas, a double off the bat of Rowan, Jr., and a base-on-balls to Cooper Weiss to load the bases for the top of the order.

White picked a great time to hit his first home run as a Chant, as the super senior transfer hit a line drive into the bullpen behind the fence in right field for a grand slam to put the Chants on top 4-0 midway through the second inning.

The Chanticleers used the long ball again in the top of the fifth, as a solo home run to right field by Lucky, his fourth home run of the season, extended the lead to 5-1 midway through the contest.

While the Chants put one runner on base in each of the sixth and seventh innings, Knorr was able to keep the App State bats silent. The tall righty threw a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth and sixth frames and pitched around two Mountaineer singles in the fifth and another one in the seventh with no runner reaching second base during the four-inning span.

After Coastal stranded a runner in the top of the eighth, Maniscalco entered the game in the bottom half of the inning, and after a hit-batter and walk, the righty picked up a 4-6-3 double play and a strikeout to end the inning with the Chants still on top at 5-1.

The men in teal added a run in the top of the ninth on an App State error, single, and RBI-ground out to take a five-run lead into the bottom of the ninth where the score would stand after the final three outs.

Coastal Carolina will go for the three-game series sweep tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET from Smith Stadium.

