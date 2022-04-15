Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two men rescued after truck is swept away by flood waters in Alabama

Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters
Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Two men had to be rescued after their truck was swept from the roadway by flood waters on Thursday in Alabama.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call and made contact with the men who were sitting on the hood of their truck, WAFF reported. The truck had been swept away by flood waters.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad arrived, and a trained swift water rescue diver stabilized the vehicle with a tow line. The men were then assisted to safety.

The vehicle was removed from the water by the towing company.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
A line of broken storms will move through tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: A few showers and storms tonight, a few more this weekend
Dabry James
Judge sentences Hartsville man to 40 years for execution-style murder over Facebook post
Dorothea Taylor has been drumming for 58 years.
This Is Carolina: Horry County’s own ‘Godmother of Drumming’ becomes TikTok superstar
Florence Police take emotional damage into consideration for those who witness violence
Florence Police take emotional damage into consideration for those who witness violence

Latest News

Marion Fire & Rescue says they responded just before 3 a.m. to a blaze in the Centenary...
Multiple chickens die in Marion County fire, property ‘total loss’
Frank James made his first court appearance on Thursday.
New York subway shooting suspect in court
Leaders in Surfside Beach have suspended the town’s dog license ordinance.
Surfside Beach Town Council suspends dog license ordinance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K.
Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth