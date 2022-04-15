Submit a Tip
Three Upstate caregivers arrested after disabled victim sprayed in face with disinfectant, AG says

Left to right: Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary
Left to right: Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three employees of an Upstate care facility were arrested after the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said an intellectually and physically disabled victim was abused.

The incident happened in January at Thrive Upstate on Old Fairfield Road in Fountain Inn.

According to investigators, Pebble Hill, a caregiver at Thrive Upstate, sprayed the victim in the face and about her body with a disinfectant spray “in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility.”

Two other caregivers, Tuesday Watson and Wanda Gary, saw the abuse and didn’t report it, the attorney general said.

Hill is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Watson and Gary are charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The attorney general’s office says Thrive Upstate performed a prompt internal review of the situation. FOX Carolina has reached out to the facility for a statement.

