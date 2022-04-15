Surfside Beach Town Council suspends dog license ordinance

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders in Surfside Beach have suspended the town’s dog license ordinance.

The ordinance states that any dog - local or visiting - not registered in the town of Surfside Beach can be turned over to a local shelter or animal control.

The current registration fee is $10.

The Surfside Beach Town Council says that vital information, such as rabies shots and proof of other vaccinations, are not recorded or transferred to local officials. Because of this, the council unanimously agreed to suspended the ordinance.

Local dog owners agree that the current ordinance doesn’t make sense.

“I think that’s a little bit ridiculous especially for visiting people because if they come here and have their dog taken away for something they might not know about, and trying to go back on their vacation could ruin that,” one local said.

Another frequent neighbor of the dog park felt the concern for visitors as well.

“That’s nothing but hardship for the visitors,” a local dog owner chimed in. “It might be a little easier for the locals, but the visitors, they don’t even know the rules. So not saying I disagree, but I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

The current suspended ordinance is just one of the few concerns town leaders have. The other concerns are the recent fireworks and right-of-way ordinances. Councilman Michael Drake feels that they aren’t done with improving ordinances for the community.

“Every one of these ordinances needs to be looked at,” said Drake. “And to make sure we’re in compliance with the state so we can’t ignore state law and we can’t ignore federal law so we have to make sure we’re in compliance.”

Anyone who has purchased a registration certificate can be issued a refund.

The dog license ordinance will remain suspended until the town council can rework it.

