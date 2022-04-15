State parks along Grand Strand see rise in visitors, park pass sales

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re planning a trip to the state park you’re not the only one.

Park rangers at Myrtle Beach and Huntington Beach State Parks say they’re seeing a record number of visitors and park pass sales.

“I remember when we didn’t even have to close for July 4th and last year we had to close at 10 a.m. some days,” said Brenda Magers, Huntington Beach State Park manager.

Mager says when she started working at Huntington Beach in 2006 it was still a local secret but now it’s one of the most popular destinations in the South Strand.

“Last summer we had to close 27 times and we anticipate even more people visiting us this summer,” said Mager.

She says park admission is up 25% this year, many with the yellow state park pass in the windshield.

Right now Huntington Beach can hold up to about 450 vehicles before having to close the park. Both Myrtle Beach State Park and Huntington Beach State Park have already come close to turning visitors away this week due to parking capacity.

Mager says typically after 1 p.m. the morning rush tends to slow down.

“Come early as you can,” said Mager.

A majority of the cars at Huntington Beach had a yellow parking pass, which cost about $100.

You can buy the state park or CLICK HERE to buy the passes online.

