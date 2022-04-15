Submit a Tip
Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says

By Gray News Staff and WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Hall-of-fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is going to pay for the funeral expenses for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was killed by a stray bullet while in bed on Wednesday.

Baton Rouge police said Devin Page Jr. was sleeping inside a home in Baton Rouge.when the bullet hit him.

Family members confirmed to WAFB that O’Neal, a collegiate star at LSU, would take care of the costs.

Devin had just started preschool and loved playing with his siblings, his family said.

“Until it happens to you, until the gun is shot at your house, you know, until the bullets come through your window, you don’t get involved. You have nothing to say,” his grandmother, Cathy Toliver, said. “But you don’t want this feeling that we have right now. You don’t want the feeling of knowing that you’ll never see your grandbaby or your son again. You don’t want that feeling.”

Family members said they tried leaving the home after hearing gunshots nearby several nights in a row, but the mother was told she would have to pay thousands of dollars to move.

“I try to stick it out. Now that I stick it out, this is the outcome of what happened. My son got killed,” Devin’s mother Tye Toliver said.

Police have not announced any arrests, and investigators are continuing to work on the case.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

