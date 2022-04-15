Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns

Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders...
Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.(Source: Senate TV/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “I’d put my record up against anyone’s” is what Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had to say after recent reports that other lawmakers are worried about her health, especially after losing her husband to cancer in February.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported four unnamed senators, three former Feinstein aides and a California Democratic member of Congress said her mental health has gotten worse recently, and they’re worried about her memory and ability to lead.

But Feinstein defended herself, calling the newspaper Thursday to say she’s committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.

She explained that the whole thing is puzzling to her.

Feinstein has faced questions about her ability to serve for a few years now and lost her post as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after her Democratic colleagues privately complained about her performance during the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Dorothea Taylor has been drumming for 58 years.
This Is Carolina: Horry County’s own ‘Godmother of Drumming’ becomes TikTok superstar
Dabry James
Judge sentences Hartsville man to 40 years for execution-style murder over Facebook post
A line of broken storms will move through tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: A few showers and storms tonight, a few more this weekend
Laquandian Bromell was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of a 22-year-old...
Horry County man sentenced to 35 years for 2020 fatal shooting

Latest News

Shaquille O'Neal, a hall-of-fame basketball player, is helping a grieving family in Baton...
Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
Myrtle Beach police assisting with water rescue at 72nd Avenue North