Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during the announcement on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in...
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during the announcement on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus.(AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 75-year-old Republican said in an announcement late Friday he was diagnosed by his personal physician after experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, head ache, body aches and a sore throat.

DeWine was administered a monoclonal antibody treatment, which is designed to fight the infection. He said he is following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol and quarantining.

The governor’s office said First Lady Fran DeWine was experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative. Both the governor and his wife have received two coronavirus vaccines and a booster.

DeWine’s diagnosis comes just 18 days before Ohio’s May 3 primary, in which he faces two Republican challengers, and just eight days before former President Donald Trump plans an Ohio rally.

It was unclear whether his diagnosis would affect DeWine’s attendance at the rally, or if he would have attended in any case. He had previous plans to attend a celebration of the 200th birthday of President Ulysses S. Grant, an Ohio native, on that day.

DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 once before, in 2020, before testing negative later the same day. Those conflicting results came just before the governor was to meet with Trump, then the president, in Cleveland.

Kids 5 to 11 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. (Source: CNN/WDTV)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

