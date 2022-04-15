Myrtle Beach police assisting with water rescue at 72nd Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach beach patrol officers have been called in to help with a water rescue on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the rescue is happening at 72nd Avenue North.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is the lead agency in the rescue.

It’s not clear at this point how many people are involved in the rescue.

WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department to gather more information. We are waiting to hear back.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details and will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.

