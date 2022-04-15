Multiple chickens die in Marion County fire, property ‘total loss’

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County property is a “total loss” after a fire early Friday morning, officials said.

Marion Fire & Rescue says they responded just before 3 a.m. to a blaze in the Centenary community.

According to officials, two buildings with several vehicles inside and other items were on fire upon arrival. The Rains Volunteer Fire Department was already on scene battling the flames.

Crews were successful in preventing the fire from spreading. Adjacent properties, including a home and semi-truck, were not affected.

No injuries were reported, but several chickens died in the blaze, according to officials.

Mullins Fire & Rescue also assisted at the scene.

