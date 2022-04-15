Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Multiple chickens die in Marion County fire, property ‘total loss’

Marion Fire & Rescue says they responded just before 3 a.m. to a blaze in the Centenary...
Marion Fire & Rescue says they responded just before 3 a.m. to a blaze in the Centenary community.(Source: Marion Fire & Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County property is a “total loss” after a fire early Friday morning, officials said.

Marion Fire & Rescue says they responded just before 3 a.m. to a blaze in the Centenary community.

According to officials, two buildings with several vehicles inside and other items were on fire upon arrival. The Rains Volunteer Fire Department was already on scene battling the flames.

Crews were successful in preventing the fire from spreading. Adjacent properties, including a home and semi-truck, were not affected.

No injuries were reported, but several chickens died in the blaze, according to officials.

Mullins Fire & Rescue also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
A line of broken storms will move through tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: A few showers and storms tonight, a few more this weekend
Dabry James
Judge sentences Hartsville man to 40 years for execution-style murder over Facebook post
Dorothea Taylor has been drumming for 58 years.
This Is Carolina: Horry County’s own ‘Godmother of Drumming’ becomes TikTok superstar
Florence Police take emotional damage into consideration for those who witness violence
Florence Police take emotional damage into consideration for those who witness violence

Latest News

Leaders in Surfside Beach have suspended the town’s dog license ordinance.
Surfside Beach Town Council suspends dog license ordinance
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Town Council suspends dog license ordinance
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Town Council suspends dog license ordinance
VIDEO: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Darlington County
VIDEO: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Darlington County
ALEXA AM NEWS (4-15-22)