Local Musicians to play violins that survived the Holocaust

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Hundreds of South Carolina musicians will perform in statewide concerts, featuring the world-renowned Violins of Hope and soloists from Bulgaria’s National Folklore Ensemble performing in their authentic costumes. Listen spellbound to the astounding little-known story about Bulgarians who saved 49,000 Jewish citizens from the Nazis in 1943.

The performances:

April 24th at 4:00pm in Myrtle Beach, SC at Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center

April 28th at 7:00pm in Charleston, SC at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

May 8th at 3:30pm in Columbia, SC at Koger Center for the Arts

May 4th at 7:30pm in Greenville, SC at Peace Center

To learn more visit https://violinsofhopesc.org/

