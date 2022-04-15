Submit a Tip
Judge sentences Virginia man in connection to Myrtle Beach sexual assault

Sean Tyree
Sean Tyree(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Virginia man admitted to sexually assaulting a victim in Myrtle Beach in October 2021.

Sean Tyree, 35, of Burke, Va. pleaded guilty on Thursday to third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to authorities, Tyree sexually assaulted the victim in Myrtle Beach and the victim disclosed the incident to a family member and notified law enforcement. Myrtle Beach police later apprehended Tyree.

The judge sentenced Tyree to 10 years in prison, which is the maximum penalty.

Once he is released he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

