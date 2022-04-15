Hopping into Easter weekend with Big Air Trampoline Park in Myrtle Beach
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for a fun time for all ages, Big Air Trampoline Park in Myrtle Beach is a must.
With over 40 attractions, you’ll find the ultimate indoor attraction along the Grand Strand. Come along with us as we hop our way into Easter weekend.
Address: 3820 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Come along with us!
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.