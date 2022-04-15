Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

HCFR: Smoke warning issued after fire rekindles in Loris area

HCFR: Smoke warning issued after fire rekindles in Loris area
HCFR: Smoke warning issued after fire rekindles in Loris area(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue issued a smoke warning after a Loris-area fire rekindled Friday afternoon.

Crews were called at 2:41 p.m. to the area of Mt. Olive Road and Green Sea Road in the Loris area for a smoke call, HCFR said. A fire that was previously in the area rekindled and residents may see smoke.

According to HCFR, no injuries are reported and no structures are threatened.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission and the Loris Fire Department are assisting.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Dorothea Taylor has been drumming for 58 years.
This Is Carolina: Horry County’s own ‘Godmother of Drumming’ becomes TikTok superstar
Dabry James
Judge sentences Hartsville man to 40 years for execution-style murder over Facebook post
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
A line of broken storms will move through tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: A few showers and storms tonight, a few more this weekend

Latest News

SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023
Park Rangers at Myrtle Beach and Huntington Beach State Parks say they're seeing a record...
State parks along Grand Strand see rise in visitors, park pass sales
Marion Fire and Rescue said it was dispatched to a wreck with entrapment on Highway 501 and...
Driver flown to hospital after being pinned during crash along Highway 501
Many babies require baby formula as their main source of nutrition, but the nationwide shortage...
Baby formula shortage causes Lowcountry families to struggle to find items