HCFR: Smoke warning issued after fire rekindles in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue issued a smoke warning after a Loris-area fire rekindled Friday afternoon.

Crews were called at 2:41 p.m. to the area of Mt. Olive Road and Green Sea Road in the Loris area for a smoke call, HCFR said. A fire that was previously in the area rekindled and residents may see smoke.

According to HCFR, no injuries are reported and no structures are threatened.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission and the Loris Fire Department are assisting.

