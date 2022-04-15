Grand Strand businesses continue search for holiday workers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It is spring break season and businesses are in need, more than ever.

Hiring signs are popping up left and right in the Grand Strand and visitors can expect increased wait times and possibly slower service.

From restaurants to ice cream shops, local businesses are doing the best they can with the slim help they have.

The biggest issue right now for most employers is availability.

“We get a lot of high school kids when they get out of school, but they can only work till a certain time,” said Charles Cantello, owner of Quiet Storm Surf Shop. “It’s something to get people who are full-time all the way that can work all night.”

Managers aren’t the only ones feeling the load of being understaffed.

Morgan Manuele, who works at the Savannah Bee Company said she could use some extra co-workers.

“I would say at least five people total, but possibly more,” said Manuele. “We need people at every location of the store. We really push education about saving the bees so we really want to have enough people in the store to be able to talk to people about our products and our mission.”

Karen Riordan, the President & CEO of Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, says there are positions available for a wide range of workers.

“From entry-level all the way up to middle management, they can go to the www.myrtlebeachareachamber.com website,” said Riordan. “We have a job bank there, it’s free, so people can go and look and see the variety of jobs.”

To help fill many of these jobs, the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting several job fairs in the next few weeks. ­

There’s one Wednesday, April 27 on the campus of Coastal Carolina University for college students.

The next one is Saturday, April 30 at Myrtle Beach High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for high school students.

