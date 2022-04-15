Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gamecocks fall to Ole Miss in series opener

Gamecock baseball
Gamecock baseball(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to No. 25 Ole Miss, 9-1, in the series opener between the two teams Thursday night (April 14) at Founders Park. 

Ole Miss jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on TJ McCants’ two-run home run. Then in the third, Reagan Burford hit a three-run home run to make it 5-0 Rebels.

Ole Miss added a pair in the fourth and two more in the eighth. Carolina scored its run in the eighth on an Andrew Eyster RBI fielder’s choice.

Josiah Sightler and Cole Messina had two hits apiece to lead the Carolina offense.

Aidan Hunter took the loss, allowing seven runs and eight hits with four strikeouts in three innings.

John Gilreath pitched five innings of relief, allowing just two hits and two runs with five strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Carolina was without Brandt Belk for the second straight game due to illness.
  • Gilreath tied his career high in innings pitched, set last season vs. Tennessee.
  • Ole Miss’ Dylan DeLucia pitched 7.2 innings, striking out four and allowing just one run on six hits.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Ole Miss will play Friday night (April 15) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Dorothea Taylor has been drumming for 58 years.
This Is Carolina: Horry County’s own ‘Godmother of Drumming’ becomes TikTok superstar
Dabry James
Judge sentences Hartsville man to 40 years for execution-style murder over Facebook post
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
A line of broken storms will move through tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: A few showers and storms tonight, a few more this weekend

Latest News

Graham Brown.
Coastal Baseball snaps three-game skid, beats App State 14-3
The Gamecocks fans were gathered at the State House Wednesday at around 6 p.m. in anticipation...
Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade
Touchstone Energy Bowl Logo
Coaching staffs for 2022 Touchstone Energy Bowl announced
.
VIDEO: Jamie Arnold and Gabe McDonald at Pelicans' home opener