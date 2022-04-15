Florence school board votes to install metal detectors in middle schools

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence school board voted Thursday to approve installing metal detectors in middle schools.

Board members unanimously voted to install EVOLV Metal Detectors in all four Florence middle schools.

EVOLV is the same type of metal detector currently in all three Florence high schools,

Superintendent Richard O’Malley said they hope to have some equipment installed before the end of the school year.

The metal detectors are part of the district’s push to keep students and staff safe on campus.

O’Malley said with the recent school shooting in the state and the amount of violence seen, they don’t want the schools to have these types of incidents.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.