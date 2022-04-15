FIRST ALERT: Easter weekend showers & storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the week off with plenty of warmth and a mild morning across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Thankfully, today’s forecast will be quiet and calm before rain chances increase for those weekend plans.

TODAY

Highs will climb into the 70s today, especially inland! (WMBF)

Good Friday will start off with mostly cloudy skies but quickly give way to partly cloudy skies this morning around sunrise. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the low-middle 70s. Any plans for today and this evening, look dry!

EASTER WEEKEND

As we wake up on Saturday, clouds will be on the increase, leading to our next round of showers and storms. Look for the rain chances to arrive ahead of the system by the late morning hours and into the early afternoon. While the day will not be a washout, rain chances do increase to 60% for a few hours.

A round of showers/storms and clouds will roll in for the late morning and into the early afternoon. (WMBF)

Highs on Saturday will reach the low-mid 70s with cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms at 60% through the middle of the day. We’ll drop those rain chances down to 20-30% by Saturday evening.

Saturday features a 60% chance of showers and storms with a mainly clear Easter Sunday. (WMBF)

The forecast is improving for Easter Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the day with just a small risk of a lingering shower or two. The best chance for rain will arrive near sunset on Sunday, keeping those sunrise services dry and partly cloudy for the early morning hours. Highs on Sunday will reach the low-mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK

A better risk of widespread rain arrives Sunday night and into Monday. Widespread rain and cloud cover looks likely by Monday to start off the work week. This will not only increase our rain chances but decrease the temperatures through the middle of the week. Temperatures will remain in the middle 60s through next Wednesday.

Highs will be cooler next week with a round of showers and storms for Monday. (WMBF)

