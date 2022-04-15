Driver flown to hospital after being pinned during crash along Highway 501
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver was flown to the hospital Friday afternoon after a serious crash along Highway 501 in Marion County.
Marion Fire and Rescue said it was dispatched to a wreck with entrapment on Highway 501 and Highway 41.
Once they arrived, first responders found a heavily damaged vehicle with the driver pinned underneath the dashboard.
Marion Fire and Rescue, along with Marion County EMS and volunteers, performed an extended extrication and the driver was transported to the hospital through McLeod Air Reach.
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
Marion County Emergency Management and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety were also on the scene.
