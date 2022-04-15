DNR issues warning after new parasite found in Upstate trout

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A parasitic disease that is deadly in trout has been detected in South Carolina streams for the first time. The Department of Natural Resources issued a warning Friday for anglers about “whirling disease.”

Four streams were sampled and tested positive for whirling disease in Pickens and Greenville County. The disease was first found in the U.S. in 1958 but this is the first time it has been detected in South Carolina trout.

The parasite damages the trout’s cartilage and skeletal tissue, causing it to swim in a “whirling” motion. It is not harmful to humans, but it causes a high mortality rate in wild trout.

Officials tested the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County, which was negative for whirling disease. SC DNR will continue to collect samples for the disease.

They reminded anglers not to stock or move trout between bodies of water or dispose of them in a different location than they were caught to prevent the spread of the disease.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.