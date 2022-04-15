Submit a Tip
Darlington County coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

A 37-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Darlington County, according to the coroner’s office.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 37-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Darlington County, according to the coroner’s office.

Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the man as Kenneth Brian Turner. He added that Turner, who was from Darlington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy for Turner has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The shooting reportedly happened in the area of McIver and Old Florence roads.

WMBF News reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Thursday for more information on the shooting but failed to receive a response.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the coroner’s office are leading the investigation.

