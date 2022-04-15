Police clear incident near CCU, no threat to campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have cleared an off-campus incident Friday near Coastal Carolina University.

CCU sent out a campus alert asking the public to avoid the area of Todd Boulevard, just off Highway 544.

The alert was sent out around 11:20 a.m. due to a “heavy police presence” in the area.

A CCU official said the university was assisting with an “off-campus incident.”

A second CCU alert was sent less than 20 minutes after the first, stating the police situation was cleared and normal activity can resume.

Officials said there is no threat to campus.

Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for Horry County police, said county officers “briefly assisted” on the call. She said the incident is a Conway police case.

Additional details on the incident were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.