Bennettsville police investigates armed robbery at convenience store

Armed Robbery
Armed Robbery(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Bennettsville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

Investigators said around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, two men with guns went into the Boulevard Mart on Cottingham Boulevard wearing face masks.

The victim told officers that the two men got away with some cash.

The Bennettsville Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case to call dispatch at 843-479-1111 or Detective Smith at 843-544-8178.

