Baby formula shortage causes Lowcountry families to struggle to find items

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - For some families, breastfeeding isn’t an option for their little ones.

Many babies require baby formula as their main source of nutrition, but the nationwide shortage of baby formula has Lowcountry mothers scrambling to find what their babies need.

One mother, Regina Green, said searching for baby formula is like going on a scavenger hunt.

Green has four children and is now a mother of a 4-month-old baby boy named Mason. Mason is on Nutramigen because he’s lactose-intolerant.

Green, like many other parents, said it’s even harder to find a formula for babies who require a specialized, hypoallergenic formula to help them gain weight and get the nutrients they need.

Green lives in Summerville but said she’s had to travel to other areas like Johns Island and Mount Pleasant to find formula because stores in her neighborhood always have empty shelves.

“I would go there and say, ‘I need a sample for the baby,’” Green explains. “Some people would say, ‘Three moms have already been here today.’ So, you explain to them what’s going on because some people don’t know what’s going on.”

Green has tried all the big retailers and pharmacies like Walgreens, Walmart, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Publix and Target. She says it’s frustrating spending hours looking for food for her baby.

However, Green says one route she’s turned to in times of need is her pediatrician’s office which helps with baby formula samples. She said when she comes across a big can of formula, she snatches it up, not knowing the next time she’ll find one for her baby boy.

A pediatrician at MUSC said for families dealing with this issue they can try their baby’s doctor and see if they have samples to help.

The other options would be trying to get loved ones to keep an eye out while in the store if they come across cans of the formula your baby needs.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.