SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.(Pexels)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County Thursday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed the shooting and is on the scene and is the investigating agency.

WMBF has reached out to the Darlington Sheriff’s Office and is waiting for a response.

A WMBF News crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF for updates.

