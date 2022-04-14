Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

President Biden set to visit N.C. Thursday

He is traveling to Greensboro to speak at North Carolina A&T State University.
President Biden is set to speak at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro on Thursday.
President Biden is set to speak at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro on Thursday.(Source: CBS News / YouTube)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – President Joe Biden is heading to the Tar Heel state on Thursday.

He is traveling to Greensboro to speak at North Carolina A&T State University.

Biden is expected to discuss his “Building a Better America” plan, efforts to increase pay, rebuild the supply chain and bring down costs for Americans.

WBTV will have a crew in Greensboro. Check back for updates throughout the day on the president’s visit.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Landlord offers free rent for building in need of renovation
Landlord offers free rent for Horry County building in need of renovation
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
fireworks beach fire
One year after North Myrtle Beach crackdown, Horry County considers firework-free zones

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach City Council and the city’s planning commission got a chance to see plans...
North Myrtle Beach city leaders visit developing properties
North Myrtle Beach city leaders visit developing properties
North Myrtle Beach city leaders visit developing properties
ALEXA AM NEWS (4-14-22)
A line of broken storms will move through tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, showers & storms arrive this evening