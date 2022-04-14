President Biden set to visit N.C. Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – President Joe Biden is heading to the Tar Heel state on Thursday.

He is traveling to Greensboro to speak at North Carolina A&T State University.

Biden is expected to discuss his “Building a Better America” plan, efforts to increase pay, rebuild the supply chain and bring down costs for Americans.

