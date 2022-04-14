Submit a Tip
Officer fires shot after pursuit through Robeson County, suspect in custody

Alton Hunt
Alton Hunt(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An officer fired a shot at a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon after the driver led authorities on a pursuit through Robeson County, the sheriff’s office announced.

A press release states deputies attempted a traffic stop shortly before 3 p.m. on a stolen Hyundai Elantra in the area of Elrod Road and Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland.

The vehicle was reportedly involved in a pursuit with Pembroke police, but the pursuit was terminated when the vehicle entered the area of Union Elementary School on Highway 710 South.

Authorities said while the vehicle was traveling in the area of Elrod Road, the driver – identified as 29-year-old Alton Hunt – traveled into the path of the Robeson County deputy and almost caused other vehicles to crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hunt stopped the vehicle at a home on Preston Road in Maxton and deputies attempted to make an arrest.

But Hunt reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and drove in the direction of an officer. Authorities said the officer fired on the vehicle as it traveled toward him.

The vehicle came to a stop after striking a patrol vehicle and Hunt was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hunt is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, injury to real property and injury to personal property.

Hunt was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $102,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

