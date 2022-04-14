Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach city leaders visit developing properties

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of North Myrtle Beach is growing and changing.

North Myrtle Beach City Council and the city’s planning commission got a chance to see plans for new development in the west end of the city.

The ongoing projects will help expand many new commercial and residential developments for families and businesses. These include:

  • New development starts at Bourne Trail, which features the Myrtle Beach Sports Park expansion
  • New UPS site
  • New fire station
  • Palmetto Coast Industrial Park
  • East Coast Greenway Trailhead and route
  • Henry Road roundabout, Grande Dunes North
  • Village at Waterway Gills proposal and Long Branch Creek Trailhead
  • The Preserve proposal

There are also many opportunities for new jobs.

North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley shared how it felt to see new development.

“It’s nice to see it come to fruition,” Hatley said. “We have planned on this for about 13 to 14 years. Now we are actually seeing new roads being put in, we’ve seen the UPS building, more buildings, commercial buildings.”

The Bourne Trail Park Expansion is estimated to cost $35 million. It’s projected to be completed by March 2024.

