Judge sentences Hartsville man to 40 years for execution-style murder over Facebook post

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Facebook post led to a man being sentenced to four decades in prison.

A jury convicted 22-year-old Dabry James on Wednesday for the murder of Floyd Stewart Jr. in February 2020. He was also convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful possession of a handgun and grand larceny.

Investigators said Stewart had confronted James about a Facebook post by James at East Park Apartments on Lange Court. They said when Stewart turned to leave after the confrontation, James pulled out a gun and show Stewart in the back of the head.

Stewart fell to the ground and then James stood over him and shot the victim four more times in the head, according to investigators.

James then stole Stewart’s car and drove away from the scene. He was later captured by local law enforcement with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

“The actions of Dabry James are a cancer that must be removed from society,” said Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell during the sentencing portion of the trial. “This happened in broad daylight. Children were getting off the school bus within sight of the victim’s body.”

Bell asked the judge to sentence James to life in prison.

Judge Michael Nettles ended up sentencing James to 40 years.

“I’m glad that justice has been served. And that the family finally has justice. This senseless violence will not be tolerated,” Bell stated after the sentencing.

