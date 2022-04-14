Submit a Tip
Horry County man sentenced to 35 years for 2020 fatal shooting

Laquandian Bromell was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of a 22-year-old...
Laquandian Bromell was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in 2020.(15th Circuit Solicitor)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in 2020.

Laquandian Bromell, 29, of Longs, was convicted Thursday of murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following his trial that began Monday, said Christopher Helms, an assistant solicitor with the Fifteenth Circuit Court.

Bromell was convicted of killing 22-year-old Hedien Goodman, who was found shot to death on June 23, 2020, near Cedar Branch Drive and Redenbo Lane located outside of Loris.

“While it goes without saying that we thank the Horry County Police Department for their diligent work on this case, this is really a victory for the residents of Horry County,” Helms said. “This is an instance where the citizens and police worked together to put a stop to violence, and that is precisely the kind of partnership that makes this community a safer place to live.”

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Kristi Curtis presided over the trial and sentenced Bromell to serve 30 in prison for murder and five years for the weapons charge. The sentences will run consecutively.

Helms and Nancy Livesay, the violent crimes solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

