Gov. McMaster signs bill on convention of states
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is now the latest state to call for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution.
State lawmakers tailored their call for a convention to spending checks on the federal government, curbing the federal government’s jurisdiction and power and setting term limits for Congress.
About 18 other states, mostly Republican-led and concentrated in the South, have passed similar proposals.
Opponents of the call for a constitutional convention have argued that revisions to the constitution could put existing amendments at risk.
