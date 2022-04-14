Submit a Tip
Florence police work to help children involved in Tuesday’s fatal gunfight

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence Police are renewing their commitment to mental health after two children were present during a fatal gunfight Tuesday.

Florence police said an altercation inside of a car led to a deadly shooting on Marsh Avenue and Clarendon Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation revealed that two men were in the same car on Marsh Avenue when they had a fight and shots were fired.

Police said the two hit each other as well as the female driver.

Two children were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, officials said, but they were not hit by gunfire.

However, there is concern that the children may be psychologically scarred.

A Florence Police spokesperson said situations like this make police work twofold.

Most officers are dedicated to making the scene safe, keeping anything else from happening and helping the injured.

Other officers have to focus on the kids involved, shielding them from seeing anything worse than they already have.

A chaplain was on the scene Tuesday to help calm the children and distract them from the scene unfolding.

Of course, kids being involved takes a toll on police as well.

“We provide services through employee assistance and make sure our folks are okay,” said Capt. Mike Brandt. “We care about our folks and that’s something we try to do - to make sure they can continue to provide the best services. The only way they can do that is to be 100% themselves.”

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Shavaris McShan, 27, and Rajae Quick, 27, both of Florence, died in the shooting.

The driver of the vehicle is expected to survive, according to the coroner. She may face minor charges.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

