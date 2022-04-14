FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, showers & storms arrive this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather continues today before the risk of showers and a few thunderstorms returns this evening and gradually increases into the weekend.

TODAY

Highs will climb into the upper 70s today as the clouds increase. (WMBF)

Plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day, eventually leading to increasing clouds by the afternoon hours. Highs today will climb into the upper 70s at the beach and the low-mid 80s inland. While most of the day is dry, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible beginning late in the afternoon hours. The best chance of rain will hold off until after sunset this evening.

A line of broken storms will move through tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday. (WMBF)

An approaching cold front will bring a slightly better chance of showers and storms after sunset and into the early morning hours on Friday. The latest outlook continues to watch our area for a strong storm but with a level one severe weather risk, the threat remains low with a strong storm with some gusty winds overnight. This will not be the same type of weather this cold front brought to our west yesterday.

Rain chances increase to 40% starting around 10 PM tonight and continue into the early morning hours. (WMBF)

EASTER WEEKEND

Good Friday will start with a stray shower or two possible before sunrise, otherwise expect some lingering clouds with times of sunshine along with slightly cooler temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Any plans Friday evening look dry!

Outside of an isolated shower early, clouds will clear out to give way to partly cloudy skies for Friday. (WMBF)

Saturday will see another storm system move into the Carolinas and will bring a risk of a few showers and storms once again especially during the day on Saturday. The day will not be a washout with the chance of showers and storms at 40%.

Easter Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day and a lingering risk of a shower or two. The best chance will arrive later in the day with sunrise services likely remaining rain-free and partly cloudy.

An unsettled weather pattern will return for the weekend with another round of showers and storms on Saturday and part of Sunday. (WMBF)

A better risk of rain arrives Sunday night into Monday. Widespread rain and cloud cover looks likely by Monday to start next week.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.