Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

COVID MILESTONE: Grand Strand Medical Center celebrates zero COVID-19 patients

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time in 761 days, Grand Strand Medical Center has zero COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The hospital announced on Thursday the major milestone.

It also recognized that while the pandemic isn’t over, it’s worth celebrating the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses and staff who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic battle.

Grand Strand Medical Center celebrated zero COVID hospitalizations on Thursday.
Grand Strand Medical Center celebrated zero COVID hospitalizations on Thursday.(Source: GSMC)

“We are thrilled to finally be able to say that there are no inpatients at the hospital with COVID-19 infection. It has been a long two years waiting for this day to come as our teams adapted to working through a pandemic. Today is a great day,” said Mary Scott, the director of infection prevention.

Hospitals across the Grand Strand have been celebrating similar milestones.

Earlier in the week, Conway Medical Center took down its COVID-19 triage tents since the number of hospitalizations had dropped significantly.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Landlord offers free rent for building in need of renovation
Landlord offers free rent for Horry County building in need of renovation
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed after an altercation...
Florence County coroner identifies 2 killed after fight inside vehicle leads to shooting
fireworks beach fire
One year after North Myrtle Beach crackdown, Horry County considers firework-free zones

Latest News

Laquandian Bromell was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of a 22-year-old...
Horry County man sentenced to 35 years for 2020 fatal shooting
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Darlington County
Whipped cream suspect
Police identify man suspected of hitting people with plate of whipped cream
A line of broken storms will move through tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: A few showers and storms tonight, a few more this weekend