COVID MILESTONE: Grand Strand Medical Center celebrates zero COVID-19 patients

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time in 761 days, Grand Strand Medical Center has zero COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The hospital announced on Thursday the major milestone.

It also recognized that while the pandemic isn’t over, it’s worth celebrating the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses and staff who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic battle.

Grand Strand Medical Center celebrated zero COVID hospitalizations on Thursday. (Source: GSMC)

“We are thrilled to finally be able to say that there are no inpatients at the hospital with COVID-19 infection. It has been a long two years waiting for this day to come as our teams adapted to working through a pandemic. Today is a great day,” said Mary Scott, the director of infection prevention.

Hospitals across the Grand Strand have been celebrating similar milestones.

Earlier in the week, Conway Medical Center took down its COVID-19 triage tents since the number of hospitalizations had dropped significantly.

