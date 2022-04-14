Bike and Walk A Thon for Huntington’s Disease takes place on April 30th in Dillon

DILLON, SC (RELEASE) -Hosted by the South Carolina Affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA).

WHAT: This is a fundraising event that will consists of a 5K, 20K, 50K, Walk, and golf cart ride

WHO: Contact is Jamie Arnette, Email Address: jamie@fbcdillon.com

WHEN: Saturday, April 30th @ 7:30 AM-12:00 PM

WHERE: Town Clock 101 North MacArthur ave Dillon, SC 29536

EVENT INFO: $30.00 per participant Add: $10 for 50K/30.2 mile ride (Includes t-shirt for registrations by April 10 & breakfast/lunch) $50.00 for personal sponsorship $100.00 for business sponsorship. Sponsors get name promoted on t-shirt and promotions on the day of the event. All donations go towards HDSA.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene that causes Huntington’s disease. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. In less than 10% of cases, juvenile Huntington’s disease (JHD) affects children & adolescents. JHD usually has a more rapid progression rate than adult onset HD; the earlier the onset, the faster JHD progresses. HD is described as having

