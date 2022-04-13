Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Who is hitting people with a plate of whipped cream in downtown Greenville?

Police ask for help identifying the suspect
Whipped cream suspect
Whipped cream suspect(Greenville Police Department)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect after they say multiple people were hit by someone with a plate of whipped cream on Wednesday.

One of the incidents happened near the Main Street bridge around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a woman was pushing her child in a stroller when she was hit in the face with a plate of whipped cream. This is one of multiple incidents, police said.

They shared a photo of the suspect and asked anyone with information to call 864-271-5333.

MORE NEWS: Greenville makes list of ‘Next Great Food Cities’

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Landlord offers free rent for building in need of renovation
Landlord offers free rent for Horry County building in need of renovation
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
fireworks beach fire
One year after North Myrtle Beach crackdown, Horry County considers firework-free zones
A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution.
Gov. McMaster signs bill on convention of states
North Myrtle Beach City Council and the city’s planning commission got a chance to see plans...
North Myrtle Beach city leaders visit developing properties
North Myrtle Beach city leaders visit developing properties
North Myrtle Beach city leaders visit developing properties
President Biden is set to speak at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro on Thursday.
President Biden set to visit N.C. Thursday
ALEXA AM NEWS (4-14-22)