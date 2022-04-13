Submit a Tip
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya shooting incident.(Attorney Ben Crump/The Lyoya family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground.

Grand Rapids police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop.

Key footage came from a passenger in the car. Video shows Lyoya trying to run and a violent struggle over the officer’s Taser.

The new police chief in Grand Rapids says he released the videos in the spirit of transparency.

State police are investigating the shooting. Chief Eric Winstrom says the shooting is a “tragedy.”

City Manager Mark Washington says he’s bracing for “shock” and “anger” by the public.

