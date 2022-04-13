Submit a Tip
Tigers Defeat USC Upstate 11-2

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Apr. 12, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers totaled 14 hits, including four by Max Wagner, in their 11-2 victory over USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who won both games of the season series, improved to 20-12, while the Spartans fell to 18-15.

Blake Wright’s run-scoring single put the Tigers on top in the first inning, then they scored five runs in the second inning, highlighted by Cooper Ingle’s two-run single and Wagner’s run-scoring triple. The Spartans responded with two two-out runs in the third inning.

Clemson answered with two runs of its own in the fourth inning, then Wagner hit a run-scoring groundout in the sixth inning. Wagner added a single in the ninth inning for his fourth hit of the game, while Benjamin Blackwell went 3-for-4 with four runs.

Freshman righthander Casey Tallent (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts. Spartan starter Nate Payne (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded a run on three hits in the first inning.

The Tigers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. to play No. 23 Wake Forest in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

