Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Solid Pitching, Late Blasts Lift South Carolina Past UNF

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA - Home runs from Colin Burgess and Josiah Sightler combined with solid pitching helped the University of South Carolina baseball team to a 4-2 win over North Florida Tuesday night (April 12) at Founders Park. Head Coach Mark Kingston picked up his 400th career win in Tuesday’s victory.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the sixth, Burgess hit his third home run of the season, a shot into the visitor’s bullpen. Sightler’s came one inning later to the home bullpen. It was his fifth of the year. In the top of the seventh, Sightler started a big 3-6 double play to thwart an Osprey rally.

Six Gamecock pitchers combined to allow just four hits on the night. Eli Jones struck out three in 2.2 innings pitched. Cam Tringali struck out a batter in an inning of work and earned the win while Matthew Becker earned his second save, striking out three in two innings of work.

Sightler was a perfect 3-for-3 while Talmadge LeCroy had two hits in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Jones, Parker Coyne and Michael Esposito each did not allow a hit in the game.

• Sightler is hitting .375 with seven runs scored, two doubles and a home run in the last five games.

• Kingston now has 400 wins between Illinois State, USF and South Carolina.

UP NEXT

Carolina opens a three-game SEC series with Ole Miss on Thursday night (April 14) at 7 p.m. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the rental car lot a new two-year $20 million canopy project will help bring some shaded...
‘Roll out the landing gear’: MYR expansion underway
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
The Waccatee Zoo, dubbed the “worst roadside zoo in the United States” by PETA, has reportedly...
Socastee area zoo fined by USDA for animal welfare violations
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen at 17 Bypass and 29th
Florence Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after fight inside car led to gunfire

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie Arnold and Gabe McDonald at Pelicans' home opener
Clemson baseball
Tigers Defeat USC Upstate 11-2
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans host the Augusta GreenJackets for the team’s home opener at the...
Batter Up: Myrtle Beach Pelicans face off against Augusta GreenJackets in home opener
VIDEO: Celebrities happy to return to ‘Monday After the Masters’ following two-year hiatus