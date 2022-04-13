Smoke on the Beach BBQ Festival Returns Easter Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Smoke on the Beach, hosted by the Myrtle Beach Shrine Club, is an annual BBQ competition event returning April 15-16, 2022 at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion Park. Sanctioned by the Southern BBQ Network (SBN), this free and family-friendly festival will include an Anything Butt Competition, BBQ Competition, live music from local band Southern Kind on the main stage, food trucks and vendors, local brews, bounce houses and inflatables for kids to enjoy, face painting, and so much more.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022, 3-10 p.m. - Anything Butt Competition The competition starts at 4 p.m. Competitors are responsible for all ingredients for the items prepared. Samples will be sold to attendees and winners will be chosen by the public and announced during the awards ceremony on Saturday.

Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. - BBQ Competition Judging will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Winners will be announced from the Main Stage at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Myrtle Beach Jeep Club will also be showcasing several of their vehicles during the event.

BBQ Competition:

1st Place - $1,500

2nd Place - $1,200

3rd Place - $800

Grand Champion

$400 to winning team (in order to qualify,

you must participate in the rib competition)

Rib Competition (Additional Entry Fee of

$50) 1st Place Only – Winner Takes All

Anything Butt Competition (People’s

Choice):

1st Place - $500

2nd Place - $300

3rd Place - $200

Best Cooking Tent Competition

$100 to winning team

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Myrtle Beach Shrine Club and are not tax deductible.

