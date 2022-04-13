SLED: Elementary afterschool program employee grabbed 4-year-old’s face, pushed him

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an employee of an elementary afterschool program was arrested on Monday.

SLED says 35-year-old Lauren Folk was charged with third-degree assault and battery after an incident while she was employed by the Boys and Girls afterschool program at Reuben Elementary.

According to the arrest warrant for Folk, on Feb. 10 she grabbed the face of a 4-year-old child in her care and pushed him backward.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to help investigate the case on Feb. 14.

The School District of Newberry County released the following statement:

“The School District of Newberry County has a partnership with Boys and Girls Club to provide after school care at several school locations. The Boys and Girls Club employs their own individuals for the after school care.”

Folk’s bond was set at $500 according to the Newberry County Detention Center.

