Search underway for missing man in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Horry County are searching for a missing man.

According to Horry County police, 39-year-old Demar Moore was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday.

Moore was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Police did not disclose where Moore was last spotted.

Moore is described as 5-foot-4 and 165 pounds.

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

