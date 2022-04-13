Search underway for missing man in Horry County
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Horry County are searching for a missing man.
According to Horry County police, 39-year-old Demar Moore was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday.
Moore was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.
Police did not disclose where Moore was last spotted.
Moore is described as 5-foot-4 and 165 pounds.
If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.