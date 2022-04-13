Search for Florence County break-in suspects prompts lockdown of high school; 4 in custody

Submit a Tip
Four people are in custody in connection to a reported break-in at a Florence County home, according to Sheriff T.J. Joye.(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people are in custody in connection to a reported break-in Wednesday morning at a Florence County home, according to Sheriff T.J. Joye.

The break-in happened at a home in the area of Howe Springs Road, Joye said.

The suspects were nabbed with the assistance of the sheriff office’s K-9 units and chopper.

South Florence High School was on lockdown as deputies searched the area for the suspects, but the lockdown has since been lifted, Joye said.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspects in custody.

